JSPL foundation launches skill development programme for women

JSPL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Jindal Steel & Power launched a special programme ‘Jindal Swayam Sampanna Nari’ on women’s skill and education in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The underprivileged girls and women can avail of financial assistance towards the course fee for pursuing vocational training or academic courses in professional, general streams in the institutions and colleges of their choice, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The objective of the programme is to support girl children and women from poor and underprivileged sections to make them self-reliant.

The programme focuses on girl children and women who due to financial constraints are unable to complete their studies or could not undertake further studies.

The ‘Jindal Swayam Sampanna Nari on Women’s Skill & Education Programme will certainly go a long way in augmenting the employability of Women and thereby empowering them sustainably. The programme will be implemented in the entire Odisha and Chhattisgarh state initially”, said chairperson of JSPL Foundation Ms Shallu Jindal.

Women and girls with poor socio-economic backgrounds, who are under the age group of 16 to 30 and have secured 60 per cent or more in Class 10th Board Examination, can apply for financial assistance for the vocational training courses. Girls who have completed higher secondary education with 65 per cent and graduation with 55 per cent can seek financial assistance for graduation and post-graduation courses, respectively.

The parental/family income ceiling is two lakh rupees per annum for eligibility under the programme. The family income certificate issued by a competent revenue authority along with a passport size photograph of the applicant and mark sheet of 10th and/or higher class examinations should be attached with the application.

For pursuing professional courses like medical, engineering, management, law etc. The candidates need to be successful in the respective entrance examination and secure a letter of admission from the concerned institution and college.