Interstate drug peddling racket busted in Odisha, three held

A joint team of police and excise personnel on Tuesday busted an interstate drug peddling racket by arresting three persons and recovering brown sugar contraband worth Rs 2.4 crore from their possession in a pre-dawn rain in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Three suspected drug peddlers including two women have been taken into custody and a brown sugar haul of 2.4 kg was seized from them. The banned substances are valued at over Rs 2.4 crore.

During preliminary investigation, the West Bengal link, as well as interstate ramifications, has been established. Steps are being taken to nab others involved interstate drug peddlers in the instant case, said a senior police official.