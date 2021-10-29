Ill-gotten wealth of sacked commissionerate-police-constable under vigilance scanner

A constable of Commissionerate of police here, who was earlier dismissed from service for running an illegal bar, is found to have amassed wealth worth more than Rs 3 crore after simultaneous raids by vigilance sleuths.

The constable Prasanna Behera was suspended and was later sacked for allegedly running a bar illegally at Hotel South City Bar in Patrapada. The acts of improprieties by Behera had come to light in the wake of the murder of senior journalist Navin Das’ son Manish Anurag.

The simultaneous raids are currently continuing at five places including at the South City Bar

The park furniture showroom at Dumduma under the Khandagiri police station area is spread across 0.250 acres. The plot was registered in 2019 at a consideration value of more than Rs.1.47 crore. The actual market value of the property is much higher, vigilance directorate sources said.

The showroom’s built-up area is around 18,000 square feet including the ground floor and basement included. The approximate cost of the sprawling building is estimated at around Rs 2 crores. The technical wing of the vigilance has been deputed to carry out a valuation of buildings.

The finance and forest wing of the vigilance personnel along with professional furniture manufacturers have been roped in for valuation of the trendy and expensive furniture items displayed in the showroom. The source of purchase of plot and construction of showroom and furniture items is being thoroughly probed.

It may be recalled here that Commissionerate Police had arrested Behera, who also officiated as the president of Odisha Constable and Havildar Association on 23 October. A day later, he was sacked on the charge of violating the service conduct rules.

The murder of Manish Anurag, son of the editor of an Odia newspaper, an outside bar run by Behera in the name of a relative had become the talk of the town, bringing to the fore the cops’ involvement in nefarious activities in the city. The bar promoted by Behera also allegedly doubled up as a dance bar with the engagement of young girls to entertain customers.