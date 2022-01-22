IFFCO Paradip supplies free medical oxygen to Kendrapara HQ hospital

In a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the cooperative fertilizer major- Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., (IFFCO) Paradip in Saturday began its supply of medical oxygen free of cost to to Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital

The Unit Head and Senior Executive Director-IFFCO Paradip K. J. Patel flagged off the first lot of medical Oxygen containing 50 medical oxygen cylinders.

To meet with cases of medical emergencies, the IFFCO is committed to meet oxygen requirement of different government hospitals of Odisha besides other parts of the country free of cost, Patel said on the occasion.

IFFCO always rises to the occasion in extending cooperation in the trying pandemic times for the wellbeing of those in the need of help, he added.

Unit Head IFFCO Patel along besides the representatives from Employees’ Union and Officers Association graced the occasion.