Performance of the ceremonial puja marked the season’s first flood water release on Sunday from Hirakud dam in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

The flood waters were released from gate no-7. Currently the dam is having 609.27 feet high water reserve as against its intake capacity of 630 feet.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being adhered to while releasing the flood water.

Ahead of the flood water release, Authorities of Hirakud multipurpose dam had sounded alert asking the water resources department to clear the encroachment and illegal structures on the downstream of Mahanadi River.

Hirakud Dam built across the Mahanadi River in the undivided Sambalpur district is one of the first major multipurpose river valley projects started after the country’s independence. The mega dam has played an effective role in controlling floods in the Mahanadi delta. Besides, the water reservoir has emerged as a major source of irrigation in western districts. The dam helps production of hydroelectricity through hydroelectric projects.