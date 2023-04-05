HC gives Odisha 2 months to settle retirement dues in OSRTC

The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to settle Rs 141 crore pending arrears of retired employees of State-run Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) within two months’ period.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation Retired Corporation Employees Association had moved the court seeking its direction for expeditious disbursement of arrear of pay and Dearness Allowance of the retired employees consequent upon revision of 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commission recommendation. It had also sought for the payment of the interest at 18 per cent per annum for non-disbursement of legitimate dues of employees.

The petition had also sought the HC’s directions for financial support to the OSRTC to the tune of Rs141,00,00,000 (Rs 141 crore) through budgetary provisions to clear the arrear dues including the dues payable to the retired employees of the OSRTC.

“Considering the limited nature of grievance, this Court deems it proper to dispose of the Writ Petition at the stage of admission by directing the Government to take a decision on the representation of the petitioners in accordance with law within a period of two months from the date of the order. The Government is directed to provide an opportunity to the office bearers of the Employees Association before taking any final decision in the matter”, a single bench of Justice A K Mohapatra stated in the judgment.

The OSRTC is the state owned road transport corporation of Odisha, known for its lowest cost of operation with a fleet of 636 buses.