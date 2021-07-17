With the Covid situation improving and government employees receiving the vaccine jabs, the Odisha government has announced the functioning of government and subordinate offices with the full strength of employees from July 19.

Earlier, the offices were functioning with a 50% strength of employees due to the raging second wave of COVID-19.

“Most of the employees are now fully vaccinated and are required mandatorily to attend office regularly. In case any employee has been unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reason(s), she/he must apply for an exemption to the Head of Office. On receipt of such an application, the matter can be considered on a case-to-case basis. Employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office w.e.f 16th July 2021 and their absence will be treated as willful”, a notification of the General Administration & Public Grievance Department issued on Friday said.

The State Government Offices shall remain closed on Saturdays. All precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID infection shall be strictly followed by all the Offices as well as the employees, the notification added.