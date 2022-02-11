Govt to decide on Class 10 & 12 annual exams after talk with stakeholders

The annual 10th standard high school certificate examination and 12th standard board examination will be conducted after extensive consultation with the stakeholders including the students, said a senior official on Friday.

“Regarding the conduct of the examination for students of Classes 10 and 12, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which conducts the exams respectively, will hold extensive discussion with the stakeholders– students, teachers, parents, educationists and experts before coming out with a suitable proposal on the conduct of the examination/assessment,” the School and Mass Education department in a statement said.

It is pertinent to note here that amid deadly surge of COVID-19 infections, the BSE, Odisha had earlier cancelled the Class 10 (Matric) examination last year. The students were awarded marks based on their performances in the Class IX and pre-board examinations.

The State government has already reopened the physical classes for 8 to 12 students from 7 February this year in view of the declining graph of infection.

The State government is aware of the difficult times Covid has accentuated for the education sector. The government will address the challenges in the best possible manner. The predominant concern is to resume teaching, increase attendance and address the learning gaps,” the department added in the official statement.