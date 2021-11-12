Gangapur police station adjudged as one of the best three police stations in India

The Gangapur Police Station in Ganjam District in Odisha has been adjudged as one of the best three Police Stations in the country in the Annual Ranking of Police Stations for the year 2021.

Of the police stations in Odisha, it tops the list of best-performing police stations in the State as per the assessment by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Union Home Minister will personally hand over the trophy to the Inspector of Gangapur Police Station on 19 November at Police Headquarters, Lucknow during the Directors’ General of Police Conference 2021.

“We take pride in this achievement and congratulate the people of Gangapur Police Station area”, said DGP Abhay in an official statement.

BPR & D (Bureau of Police Research and Development) had conducted a Performance Measurement system for grading the Police Stations. The Gangapur Police Station was adjudged as one of the best three on the basis of this performance measurement system, said a senior police official.

The criteria for measuring the best police stations included smart policing, use of technology in the delivery of services, citizen-centric policing, Public Relations and community policing, people-friendly policing, women and child-friendly policing, better grievance redressal mechanism, the official added.