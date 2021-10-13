Fugitive murder accused held after 11 years

A hardened criminal who was on the run for almost 11 years after allegedly committing the murder of a man in Kendrapara town was arrested by local police from the Murshidabad area in West Bengal.

The fugitive identified as Prabodh Das (33), who worked as a mason in an under-construction mini-stadium in Kendrapara town had stabbed to death the construction work supervisor Krushna Chandra Pradhan on 16 April 2020 over a minor altercation.

After committing the murder, he had fled to Bengal and was earning out a living working in construction work. Acting on a tipoff, a special squad of police arrested him from Murshidbad. He was brought under remand and was sent to judicial custody after a local court dismissed his bail application.