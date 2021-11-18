Free Bus Service for school & college students in mining-affected areas

In the mining-affected Koira block of Sundargarh, the district administration has provided free special bus service for the convenience of school and college students.

The free bus service was inaugurated by Laxman Munda, MLA Bonai at Koira block headquarters recently, said officials.

The geographical barriers of the mining affected Koira block make it difficult for the students who travel miles to reach their educational institutions. The bus service will help over 200 students from all 15 Gram Panchayats of Koira to easily reach their schools and colleges and come back home every day.

The buses will ply in 5 different routes namely Gopan-Koira, Tensa-Koira, Patamunda GP-Koira, Kalamanga GP–Koira and Rugudi–Koira. District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Sundargarh has extended support by providing buses for the daily ferry of the students of different parts of Koira block. As per the arrangement DMF will support the end-to-end expenses towards management of this service.

While flagging off the service MLA Bonai Laxman Munda appreciated this initiative of the Administration. Chairperson Koira Block Rinarani Kumudial, BDO Pallavirani Raj and Sarpanchs of various GPs and Zilla Parishad members were present at the occasion.

Recently, 9 Government High Schools of Koira block, out of 67 across the district, have been transformed through the High School Transformation Initiative under 5T in phase 1. So this free transport service for the students will further help building the education ecosystem in the district. Moreover, this free pick up and drop facility will encourage students of the area to attend their studies on a regular basis.

Earlier, in a similar move, a total of 36 buses (3 buses to each school) have been provided by DMF Sundargarh to 12 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) for easy commuting of the students. Buses will also be provided to the new OAVs in the future.