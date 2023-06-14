Follow Us:

Five of a family killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in Odisha

The occupants of the ill-fated SUV were returning to Bolangir after attending a wedding ceremony when the mishap took place.

SNS | New Delhi | June 14, 2023 12:56 pm

(Representational Image)

At least five members of a family were killed while two others were seriously injured after the SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck near Madhiapali Square on Sambalpur-Bolangir National Highway No. 26 late last night, police said on Wednesday.

The occupants of the ill-fated SUV were returning to Bolangir after attending a wedding ceremony when the mishap took place. The deceased included two children. Locals rescued the victim from the mangled vehicle and were received dead at hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV might have possibly dozed off at the steering leading to the accident. There is a hint of ‘sleep’ in the accident, police said, adding that an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection.

