In a first, total Femur replacement performed at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

In a first in Odisha, the orthopedic department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully performed a total femur replacement of a 30-year-old man.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Sujit Kumar Tripathy, Additional Professor of the Department of Orthopedics operated on a 30-year young man from Kendrapara district who had a huge tumour in the left thigh bone.

He was suffering from a primitive neuroectodermal tumor of the thigh bone. He had already undergone two surgeries previously in 2018 and 2019 that were inadequate to remove the tumor completely.

The young man subsequently developed a recurrence of the tumor and received chemotherapy prior to the current surgery. The tumor was close to the blood vessels. After a delicate and complicated surgery, the whole of the tumor was excised in toto and the total femur mega prosthesis was implanted. The complex surgery took around 4 hours.

This was the first surgery of total femur replacement in Odisha. The post-surgery patient is fine, said Dr. Sujit Tripathy.

However, the patient has to receive further chemotherapy and the postoperative period needs vigilant management.