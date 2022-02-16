Voting for the first phase of the three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha began on Wednesday amid tight security and COVID-19 restrictions.

Voters comprising sizable numbers of women and first-time voters were sighted queuing up in front of polling stations in the rural bodies, where polling began at 7 am.

Despite Maoists’ warning for vote boycott, polling has been reported to be going on peacefully in left wing extremism affected pockets of the State with deployment of paramilitary and police forces

“Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth polling and foil any attempt to disrupt the process in Maoist-affected Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Rayagada, and Kandhamal districts”, said officials.

Over 67.51 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 22,379 booths to elect 200 Zilla Parishad members, sarpanches, Panchayat Samiti members, and ward members, the officials said.

Of the 22,379 polling booths, 3,357 have been identified as sensitive where video recording arrangements have been made.

The fate of 726 candidates for 200 zilla parishad (ZP) member posts will be sealed in ballot boxes on Wednesday. Voting will be held from 7 am to 1 pm.

As many as 225 platoons of security personnel, comprising 37,245 policemen, have been deployed for smooth conduct of the elections, Padhi said. The panchayat elections in the State are being held in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24.