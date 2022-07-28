Drug peddlers lose ill-gotten assets worth Rs 3 crore

The Competent Authority under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Kolkata has accorded a seal of approval to the seizure of Rs 3 crore worth of ill-gotten properties of two drug peddlers who was arrested earlier this year from Buguda police station area in Ganjam district.

The arrested drug peddlers- Arun Kumar Pradhan and Banamali Pradhan, both siblings, had acquired assets from the proceeds of narcotics trade. Seized properties included five commercial buildings situated at Buguda, eight landed properties, a bank balance in 19 Accounts of different banks, two vehicles and gold ornaments weighing 595 grams respectively. The properties were purchased from ill-gotten money of drug trafficking within the last six years in the name of accused persons as well as in the name of their kith and kin.

The Special Task Force (STF) on Monday recommended the NDPS Competent Authority for the seizure of property in NDPS case under the provision of chapter V-A of NDPS Act (Section A- Z), with the provision of seizing and forfeiture of ill-gotten property (illegally acquired property from Narcotics business in last six years).

It may be recalled here that 106 kg of cannabis and 517 grams of opium besides other incriminating materials were seized from the exclusive conscious possession of accused persons on 29 April this year.

The financial investigation was conducted in which illegally properties worth more than Rs 3 crores acquired by accused persons out of illegal contraband Ganja and Opium were identified and seized.

A detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/forfeiture of the properties earned out of illegal drugs business was sent to the office of Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, as per provision of Sec.68 (F) NDPS Act, 1985, STF said in a statement on Thursday.

Yesterday, the Competent Authority, Kolkata under NDPS Act was pleased to pass an order to confirm the freezing/seizing order, in which a huge amount of property worth of Rs. 3 crore was seized. The Competent Authority is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act to pass order for forfeiture of such illegally acquired property.

