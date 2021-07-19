Intensifying its crackdown on narcotic substances, the Bhadrak police on Saturday arrested four suspected drug peddlers, including a woman, and seized brown sugar valued at over Rs one crore from their possession near Charampa railway station on the outskirts of the district headquarters town.

The drug haul was seized during the course of lockdown enforcement patrolling by local police. Four persons carrying the drug consignment were nabbed after the cops intercepted an auto-rickshaw.

One of the accused persons, who hailed from Balasore, is suspected to be the mastermind of the drug peddling racket. The contraband seized from the accused persons weighed 1,090 and is worth over Rs one crore, police said.

The accused persons are being interrogated to elicit details of the drug peddling network. They will be later remanded to judicial custody under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, they added.