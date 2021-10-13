Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Bhubaneshwar / Drug bust: Cannabis worth Rs 10 crore seized in Odisha

Drug bust: Cannabis worth Rs 10 crore seized in Odisha

The cannabis routed through Odisha by organized drug syndicates is much in demand in other States because its price is on the lower side.

SNS | Bhubaneswar | October 13, 2021 9:16 am

Odisha, Drug Bust, Cannabis

Photo: IANS

Odisha police have made a seizure of cannabis worth Rs 10 crore in Gajapati district and arrested a drug peddler in a raid at Pateiguda-Anuguru forest areas under R. Udayagiri police station jurisdiction.

Acting on a tipoff, the police arrested the suspected drug peddler Sonu Paswan, a native of the Bikramganj police station area in Bihar. The cannabis locally called ganja weighing 9.78 quintals was seized from his possession. Three other accomplices of the accused persons however managed to escape arrest, police said on Tuesday.

The cannabis routed through Odisha by organized drug syndicates is much in demand in other States because its price is on the lower side. These banned substances are mostly being smuggled to northern parts of the country including New Delhi. Besides, the banned substances are also smuggled out to neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, they added.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Odisha logs 529 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities: Recoveries inch close to 99%
Three Maoists killed, police jawan injured in encounter in Odisha
Villagers build Covid warrior memorial in Odisha