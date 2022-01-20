Surgeons at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital have removed an abdominal tumour weighing about 10.5 kg after conducting a critical surgery on a 50-year-old woman.

Associate Professor Dr Sangram Keshari Panda of the Department of Surgical Oncology and his team successfully conducted the rare surgery on the cancer patient from the Kalahandi district and successfully removed the tumour.

For two long years, the woman’s abdomen was swollen abnormally, and she was unable to walk properly. She went to several hospitals for treatment and after being disappointed, she eventually came to the SUM Hospital for treatment.

After various tests and investigations, the woman was found to be suffering from cancer. It was revealed that she was having a large tumour in the abdomen which had been compressing other organs of the body. Such a problem is called Leiomyosarcoma, Dr Panda said.

“It was a large tumour and was compressing other organs in the abdomen. So it was very difficult to remove the tumour by surgery. The critical surgery was done very carefully,” said Dr Panda.

Panda’s team conducted the rare surgery to remove the 10.5 kg tumour. The patient has been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The woman was treated under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Other team members, who were part of the surgery, are Prof. Shaswat Patnaik, Head of Department of Anesthesia and Dr C. Prathamesh and Dr K Vikas from the Department of Surgical Oncology.