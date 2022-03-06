‘Digital beauties’ on the prowl: Odisha police issues precautionary advisory

The act of online fraud and blackmailing by digital beauties by way of enticing the people through sleazy chats on social media platforms has come under the scanner of Odisha police.

As cases of fraudsters masquerading as ‘digital beauties’ have come to light, the State police on Sunday cautioned the people from falling into the devious traps laid to use recordings of those video interactions online to blackmail them.

Such digital frauds are occurring at periodic intervals. But the victims are shying away from lodging police complaints fearing stigma and social embarrassment said a senior police official.

“As not many people are willing to come forward (with a complaint), we decided to generate awareness on this menace on social media,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha Police said that cyber frauds, including women, were targeting potential victims by making video calls from fake accounts. “It is suggested that such calls from strangers be avoided,” the tweet said.

It further stated that people conned by “digital beauties”, who mostly use fake pictures to draw people to their accounts, should face no hesitation in seeking help from the police. All assistance will be provided to them, the Odisha Police added in its tweet.