Depression over south-east Bay of Bengal not to impact Odisha: IMD

The depression over the south-east Bay of Bengal will not have its direct impact on the Odisha region, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Sunday.

As per the latest meteorological analysis, the current system has no direct impact on the Odisha region, IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre officials said.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea moved north northeastwards at a speed of 12 kmph and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, the 20th March, over the same region, near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 92.8°E, about 140 km north of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 140 km south of Port Blair (Andaman Islands) and 800 km south-southwest of Yangon (Myanmar), the IMD’s latest weather bulletin said.

It is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours, it concluded.