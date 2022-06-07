Denial of dignity to dead: Body of Nigerian UTP languishing in SCB mortuary for a fortnight

In a glaring case of bureaucratic insensitivity, the body of a Nigerian under trial prisoner, who was lodged in Puri jail and was shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital Cuttack in critical condition, been languishing at the premiere hospital’s mortuary for almost a fortnight.

As the authorities of prison, hospital and government agencies have done precious little in handing the body over to his loved ones, a rights activist has moved the National Human Rights Commission alleging that it is criminal negligence in denying the foreign national’s a dignified last rite.

The body of Augustine Odikpo, a Nigerian national, has been lying unclaimed at the mortuary of SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack for the last 13 days. Odikpo was lodged in Puri jail on 9 May 2019 after being arrested in Patna in Bihar for cybercrime. He was admitted to Puri hospital on 9 May 2022 following minor skin infections. He was shifted to SCB on 24 May as his health condition deteriorated. Later died on 26 May after being denied proper medical attention by the government health agencies, rights activist Akhand alleged in his petition.

“As he has no relatives here in Odisha and no attendant also, he was deprived of proper treatment in the Hospital. The insensitive government agencies have turned a blind eye as the body is lying at the mortuary for the past 13 days. As in life, so in death, human dignity should be ensured in a civilized and democratic country. But ironically, it is on the contrary in Odisha”, Akhand charged.

Again more shocking is that Augustine’s dead body has been lying in the mortuary of SCB Medical College and Hospital since 26 May 2022 due to administrative apathy and again negligence on part of public authorities.

Augustine’s brother, an inmate in an old age home in New Delhi, had made a plea through a letter on 27 May to Puri Collector and Jail Superintendent to ferry the body to Delhi while citing financial stress.

But the sensitive matter involving a foreign national is stuck in bureaucratic red tape. It lays bare the denial of dignity and human rights to the dead, he alleged adding that District officials failed to inform the apex rights panel about his death of the UTP within 24 hours, which is the standard guideline of NHRC, he concluded in the petition.