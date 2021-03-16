The deadlock in the Odisha Assembly persisted with both the Opposition and ruling party stalling proceedings for the entire day as the BJP and Congress stuck to the demand for procurement of paddy stock from farmers and the ruling BJD insisting on an apology from BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi for ‘attempting suicide’ in the House.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the Opposition occupied the Well alleging that the government had betrayed the farmers and misled the House. All paddy stock of farmers at the mandies must be procured, they said.

The ruling BJD members too trooped into the Well with their demand. Both sides traded charges against each other.

It was a repeat of the previous days when the Assembly had failed to transact any business.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro was forced to adjourn the house several times to try and restore order. On each resumption, the same situation prevailed.

Talking to media persons, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati alleged that the BJP and BJD are enacting a drama as both are responsible for the plight of the farmers. They do not want the House to function, they do not want paddy stock of farmers to be procured, he charged.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik dismissed the allegation of the Congress. “It is the BJD government which has betrayed the farmers by going back on its promise to procure all the paddy that is lying in the mandies. The CM does not come to the House despite the stalemate. He is the leader of the House and yet he prefers to function from his residence,” alleged Naik.

The BJP leader said the CM should apologise. “Why should Subash Panigrahi apologise,” he asked.

Reacting to such remarks, the BJD mla Pramila Mullick said the act of consuming sanitizer and attempting suicide had lowered the dignity of the House. “We raise several demands for the state and the centre does not respond, do we attempt suicide? What kind of message does the BJP want to give to the people?” she asked.