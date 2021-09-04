Daily death counts drops, but COVID-19 infection among children grows in Odisha

As many as 118 more children got infected with COVOD-19 in the past 24 hours in the State, taking the number of infections of 0-18 years of patients to 2,398 in the last 19 days, in a grim projection towards the growing infection rate and vulnerability of the younger population.

A total of 16,446 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 19 days while 2,398 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected during the said period. Infection among children accounts for 14.58%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, the coastal State on Saturday reported 681 fresh COVID-19 positive cases at 1.01% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours while the caseload has now mounted up to 10,10,753, while the cumulative death toll reached 8,040 with five fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The coastal state now has 7,186 active cases, and 9,95,474 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 835 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 2,749 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 222 new infections followed by Cuttack at 101.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.82 crore sample tests, taking into account 67,229 clinical examinations on Friday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.53 percent and the case fatality rate at 0.79 percent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.47% while active cases account for 0.72% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.83% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.