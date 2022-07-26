Cybercriminals out to defraud bureaucrats posing as Odisha Chief Secy

In a latest instance of senior bureaucrats being targeted by fraudsters, unidentified cybercriminals posing as Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra have allegedly requested for financial assistance on WhatsApp.

It may be recalled here that Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena faced a similar tricky situation earlier this month after it was found that someone was using his photograph on a fake WhatsApp profile and sending messages to users requesting for financial assistance.

“It has come to the notice of office of Chief Secretary that a fake telephone number bearing number 9315641784 is using the photo of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, and is asking people to pay some bills or remit some money”, Chief Secretary’s office said on Tuesday in a statement.

“We want to inform people that the Chief Secretary does not have such a number. The Chief Secretary never asks any one to pay any bill on his behalf or remit money to any account”, it said.

“All are requested to remain alert and careful about such messages. Anybody receiving any such message is requested to inform the cyber police station or nearest police station.

The Chief Secretary will not remain accountable for any transaction done on the basis of these fake messages. Further, we request citizens to remain vigilant about such social media messages coming from accounts bearing photos of administrators, Ministers or renowned persons”, the official statement concluded.