Signs of COVID-19 infection getting flattened are increasingly becoming evident in the current month after the ominous surge in positive cases in May.

The daily COVID-19 positive cases which were consistently being logged over 10,000 have also climbed down in a reassuring development in the State’s ongoing battle against the global pandemic.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the coastal State remained below 10% for the fourth consecutive day as 68,778 sample tests were conducted with 6,019 testing positive at 8.75% positivity rate.

The TPR stood at 9.72%, 9.10% and 8.5% on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday respectively. The positivity rate hovered around 15 to 23% in May before climbing down considerably in June.

The rising death toll graph continues to remain a disconcerting feature. For the past one week, Odisha has been recording daily deaths over 35 on an average. The State reported 43 deaths on Tuesday, with the overall death reaching 3,123.

Meanwhile Odisha on Wednesday registered 6,019 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 8,31,129, while 43 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 3,123. Accordingly, the number of active cases mounted to 71,312.

Khordha of which Bhubaneswar is a part recorded the highest daily infection of 796 Covid-19 cases followed by Cuttack with 531 cases.

Odisha’s overall positivity rate stands at 6.71 per cent. Over 1.23 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 including 68,778 on Tuesday.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March 2020 when an Italy-returnee from Bhubaneswar had tested positive. The State’s tally surpassed one lakh mark in 169 days after the detection of the first case. On 15 May, Odisha’s caseload had crossed the six lakh mark.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 91.03% with as many as 7,56,641 cured of the disease so far. Odisha currently has 71,312 active cases, which account for 8.58% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.86% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.81% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.75% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.