A 29-year-old male from Odisha’s Bhadrak district with travel history to Dubai has been tested COVID-19 positive, said the Health department on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to four in Odisha.

“Fourth COVID-19 positive case in Odisha; 29 years old male of Bhadrak district with travel history to Dubai,” tweeted the Health department.

Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal spoke to Bhadrak district collector and asked him to shift the patient to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

He also asked the district collector to isolate the close contacts and get them tested.

Dhal directed to trace all contacts as soon as possible.

Mission director of National Health Mission (NHM) is monitoring the follow up action, said the department.

Earlier, the three positive cases were reported from Bhubaneswar.