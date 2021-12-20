Cold wave sweeps across Odisha: Mercury plummets below 10°C in 13 places

An intense cold swept across Odisha in the past 24 hours with the mercury plummeting to 4 degrees Celsius in Daringbadi, making it the coldest place in the state while the mercury plummeted below 10 degrees Celsius in 13 places of the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on Monday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar officials, the cold wave condition is likely to last for the next 72 hours.

Daringbadi was followed by Jharsuguda (5.6), Phulbani (6.5), Sonepur (6.9), Keonjhar (7.4), Sundargarh and Bolangir (8), Bhawanipatna (8.9), Sambalpur, Hirakud and Talcher (9), Titilagarh (9.3), Baripada (9.5),

The temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in at least 13 places in the state.

The mercury stood at 13.8 degrees Celsius in state capital Bhubaneswar, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

The night temperature in most areas is likely to remain around 3 degrees Celsius below normal during the next three days in the state, the Met centre said.

The cold-related illness among people is likely to spurt up in view of severe cold waves and prolonged exposure to cold, the IMD officials said, asking the people to avoid outdoor exposure and stay indoors particularly during night hours.

The weather update also asked people to avoid movement at night especially through two-wheelers and open cars.