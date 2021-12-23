Cold wave continues to sweep across Odisha

Normal life was affected as parts of Odisha continued to reel under a cold wave on Thursday, with 15 places recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar officials.

The mercury plummetted to 5 degrees Celsius in Phulbani, making it the coldest place in the state while the mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in as many as 12 places of the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on Thursday.

There will be no large change in the minimum temperature during the next 48 hours and it will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius subsequently, the weather office added.

Phulbani was followed by Darngbadi (6.5), Jharsuguda (7.1), Titilagarh (7.3), Sundargarh (7.5), Keonjhar (7.6), Bhawanipatna (8), Bolangir (9), Sambalpur and Koraput (9.5), Boudh (9.6) and Rayagada (8).

The mercury stood at 10 degrees Celsius in state capital Bhubaneswar, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The cold-related illness among people is likely to spurt up in view of severe cold waves and prolonged exposure to cold, the IMD officials said, asking the people to avoid outdoor exposure and stay indoors particularly in night hours.