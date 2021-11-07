Central counting of ballots in upcoming Odisha panchayat polls

The Odisha Election Commission has decided to carry out the counting of ballot papers of the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls, scheduled next year, through central counting mode to maintain transparency in the rural body elections.

Earlier the counting was being done in the booth in itself. But now there will be central counting for the first time at block level. The ballot boxes will be kept in strong rooms at the block level after polling, the State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said here on Saturday.

Meanwhile the SEC on Saturday held discussion with representatives of all political parties ahead of the polls.

The representatives of parties sought for the complete prohibition a week before the scheduled poll date. The all-party delegation expressing concern over alcohol-induced disturbances during campaigning called for the sealing of liquor shops at least seven days before the polls.

The parties also unanimously raised the issue of hike in expenditure ceiling of candidates in the fray. The parties demanded to raise the expenditure limit for Sarpanch and Samiti Sabhya candidates from Rs 80,000 to Rs 2 lakh and that of Zilla Parishad candidates from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Among other things, demands raised in the meeting were a foolproof voters’ list, and extension of voting duration by two hours from 7 am to 2 pm.