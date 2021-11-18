CB finds ‘Nigerian gang’ link in OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp hacking case

The Crime Branch wing of State police has detected the incriminating link of a ‘Nigerian gang’ in the hacking of the WhatsApp account of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State-run Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) Manoj Kumar Patnaik.

In the latest cybercrime, the WhatsApp of a senior executive officer Manoj Kumar Pattnaik of the State government was hacked by fraudsters, who allegedly fleeced his close contacts of Rs 7 lakh on 11 November.

The cybercriminals hacked Pattnaik’s WhatsApp and had demanded money from the contact list of Patnaik by sending various distress messages.

Patnaik, who is also the Additional Secretary of the State Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) Department had lodged a complaint with the Saheed Nagar police station and had alleged that his contacts without verifying the genuineness of the distress messages had transferred money to an account given by the fraudster.

“A Nigerian gang is found to have perpetrated the cybercrime. Incidentally, one of the members of the gang has already been arrested by Delhi police. A team of CB sleuths will head to Delhi and Bengaluru to expedite the investigation in connection with the WhatsApp hacking”, said Additional Director General, Crime Branch, Sanjeeb Panda.