Bigbasket expanding base in Bhubaneswar

The Bigbasket, an online supermarket group, has begun reporting increased traction in daily orders in Bhubaneswar.

The company’s current orders in the city stand at around 18,000 per month with Rs 1.63 crore revenue. The BigBasket aims to increase this to Rs 5 crore per month within the next 6 months. With a strong base in Bhubaneswar, the company will also start catering to the people in neighbouring cities including Puri, Cuttack and Kalinga Nagar.

Being the capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar is an important market for BigBasket. It is also a crucial education and business hub. Besides, the strategic location makes it an extremely lucrative opportunity for the company with regard to the increase in revenue and customers. When bigbasket launched edit’s services in the city in December 2021, it started with 6000 SKUs and the number has now crossed the 25,000 mark.

“We have received an overwhelming response from the people of Bhubaneswar till now and we are happy to announce that we will be launching bbnow, our 30 minutes delivery service, soon in this city. We are consistently expanding to Tier 2 and 3 cities like Bhubaneswar where our order size has gone up 14x in just three months. Our primary aim has been to always put customers and their convenience first, which explains our presence in almost every part of the country”, Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, Bigbasket, said.