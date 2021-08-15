Bhubaneswar Smart City Observes 75th Independence Day

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with adherence to the COVID 19 protocol by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) at the BMC-Bhawani Mall.

Unfolding the Tricolour General Manager of BSCL Kamaljit Das called for dedicated and spirited workmanship to build a prosper and great nation as India has created a niche among all the leading developing nations across the globe.

He also advised the employees of BSCL to work in a team spirit so that the special purpose vehicle, constituted for a speedy implementation of the Smart City Project in the Temple City, would give a wonderful experience to the netizens of the State Capital.

He also recalled how the city has received the top most position in the Smart City Challenge to win the title of the Best Smart City Proposal from among 100 participating cities of India, with a coordinated effort.

General Manager (Engineering) Saroj Ranjan Das and Company Secretary of BSCL Ajaya Kumar Majhi and other senior officials were present.