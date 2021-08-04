Bhubaneswar: Dengue count soars to 714 with 50 fresh cases

Bhubaneswar’s dengue case count on Tuesday climbed to 714 with as many as fresh 50 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

The vector-borne disease which was initially detected and was confined to Niladri Vihar, Sailashree Vihar, and Chandrasekharpur areas, has spread fast to almost all parts of the city. Over 50 residential areas and adjoining slum clusters have come under the grip of the highly contagious mosquito-borne disease.

The daily testing has gone up. As a result, more cases are being detected, said officials, appealing the symptomatic people to go immediately for free testing at the government diagnostic facility at Capital Hospital.

The early detection will save one from the claws of the deadly disease and arrest its spread in the family and community, they added.