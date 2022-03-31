Bhojpuri filmmaker arrested in Rs 500 crore chit fund scam

Intensifying its crackdown on chit fund fraudsters, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha arrested the prime accused in the Success Online Service System (SOSS) Private Limited chit fund scam for alleged involvement in defrauding the investors to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

The fraudster-Nikhilananda Pashupalak- entering into criminal conspiracy with two of his accomplices had established the regional office at Berhampur in Ganjam district to defraud the investors by loating a slew of attractive investment schemes. The fraudsters had fled in 2012 after embezzling the hard-earned savings of the investors and were on the run since then.

The accused persons had invested a substantial amount of proceeds from the fraud in Bhojpuri film industry by floating ‘Cine Vision’ production house. The arrested accused also dabbled in acting in Bhojpuri movies.

The SOSS had its registered office at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh while the firm had its regional offices at different places of the country, including one regional office at Odisha located at Lochapada in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

The SOSS Private Limited pledged to provide Insurance Service share marketing, dividends and estates/ distribution of flats. It managed to collect Rs. 500 crores from different parts of the country including Odisha. Subsequently they disappeared in January, 2012 misappropriating the huge funds mobilized from the general public, EOW said in a statement.

It was ascertained further that the company was collecting illegal deposits by floating different schemes under the promise of giving health care commodities and also lucrative returns on the amount invested. The company was found collecting such illegal deposits from Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha and other places.

The accused booked under sections 420/406/120-B of Indian Penal Code besides under section 6 of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments Act, 2011 is being remanded to judicial custody, EOW officials concluded.