The Baripada Municipality here has provided temporary wage earning opportunities to the urban poor and migrant returnees by way of engaging them in cleaning , repair and construction work as well as painting walls.

At least 400 people are engaged in such work in the 28 wards of the municipality area.

S S Pattnayak , the City Mission Manager (CMM), of the municipality said the initiative has been taken to provide temporary employment for the urban poor.

The urban poor nearly 400 are engaging in wall painting, repair and construction work of drains in some wards under the municipality area.

Twenty four projects have been taken up in the first phase while another 56 projects will follow soon. Project work of less than one lakh is monitored by self help groups while the ones about one lakh are supervised by the junior engineers.

The wages are Rs.350 to Rs. 375 per day depending on the skill requirement.