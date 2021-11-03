Artist showcases plastics in creative art form

Delhi-based artist Manveer Singh, the winner for the “METIS Initiative on Plastics and Indo-Pacific Ocean 2021” Residency of city-based Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art, started his work yesterday evening at the Utsha facility.

The artist will stay for a month at Utsha and complete the work. The art residency is being organised in collaboration with the French Development Agency (AFD).

It may be recalled here that Manveer’s entry was selected from 26 applicants. His project “From Plastic to Art” was selected by a two-tier jury comprising experts in the field of Art, Environment and Urban Development during September last.

The artist, while presenting his concept today, said “concerned with the increasing departure from mother Nature, and over use of plastic I have chosen the same as my material for the artwork. My artistic journey initially entailed creating art inspired by Nature.”

He also added that his core values as a global citizen were creativity and sustainable development. As a result, during the last three years, his life and works had been centered on how planet Earth was transforming into planet Plastic. The aim of the METIS-aided project is to do a series of public interventions in the city and the sea beach of Puri.