The archeologists of Odisha Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies (OIMSEAS) have discovered a 4,000-year-old human settlement and relics of ancient civilization in Remuna tehsil of Balasore district.

Interestingly, the archaeologists have made discovery of traces of three cultural phases- Chalcolithic (2000 to 1000 BC.), Iron Age (1000 to 400 BC) and Early Historic Period (400 to 200 BC)- from Durgadevi area in Balasore district.

OIMSEAS carried out the excavation from March to May this year after the Archaeological Survey of India accorded clearance and licence for the spadework.

Traces of fortified early historic sites have been discovered at Durgadevi located 20 kilometres From Balasore town in Remuna Tehsil bordering Mayurbhanj district. The site has circular mud fortification of about 4.9 kms in between the river Sona on south and the Budhabalang on its north-eastern margin.

“Two small nullas Gangahara and Prassana join the site on its north and south forming a natural moat of the site which was an ancient water management system developed at least 4000 years back from the present time”, according to OIMSEAS.

Balasore district has a glorious history of maritime activities from the early part of the Christian era to the late medieval period.

The major discoveries at the ancient civilization site included the base of a circular hut, black on red painted pottery, black slipped ware, red slipped ware and copper objects. The floor of the circular hut was rammed with red soil. The material including pottery remains of black burnished ware, black and red ware, iron objects like nails, arrow head, crucible and slag of various kinds belong to the Iron Age Period. Early Historic Period cultural materials such as pottery specimens of red ware, terracotta ear studs, bangles, beads, and some conical objects were also discovered, said OIMSEAS archeologists.

The use of iron is a landmark phase in the growth of civilization in Odisha particularly in the northern part of the State. There are several Iron Age sites discovered by various archaeologists in upper and middle Mahanadi valley but in North Odisha, this is the first discovery of such a site, they concluded.