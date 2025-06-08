Logo

# India

Three cleaning septic tank electrocuted in Odisha village

Three labourers, while cleaning a septic tank in Odisha’s Balasore district, were electrocuted on Sunday as they came in contact with a live wire, police said.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | June 8, 2025 4:39 pm

Representational Image/ ANI

Three people engaged in cleaning a septic tank at a village in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district died of asphyxiation on 3 June.

The electrocution mishap occurred at Gagandhuli village under the Simulia police station jurisdiction of Balasore district. A live wire had snapped and had fallen into the septic tank, resulting in the tragic death of the workers, police said.

Bodies were sent for postmortem. A case has been registered in this connection and investigation of the incident is underway, police concluded.

