Three cleaning septic tank electrocuted in Odisha village

Three labourers, while cleaning a septic tank in Odisha’s Balasore district, were electrocuted on Sunday as they came in contact with a live wire, police said.

Three people engaged in cleaning a septic tank at a village in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district died of asphyxiation on 3 June.

The electrocution mishap occurred at Gagandhuli village under the Simulia police station jurisdiction of Balasore district. A live wire had snapped and had fallen into the septic tank, resulting in the tragic death of the workers, police said.

Bodies were sent for postmortem. A case has been registered in this connection and investigation of the incident is underway, police concluded.