Amidst COVID carnage, India has led by example

Covid-19 has impacted the world like nothing before while changing everything but India has led by example by trying to heal and help, Dr. Deepak Vohra, former Indian Ambassador to Poland and presently Special Advisor to the Prime Ministers of Lesotho, South Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau, said on Saturday.

Covid-19 has changed everything and henceforward time will be known as Before Covid (BC) and After Covid (AC), he said while delivering the virtual SOA Fortnightly Academic Lecture (SOAFAL) organised by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here.

“The world today has been emphasizing four important factors of healthcare, climate stability, and economic recovery through open seas and new technology. Eradication of terrorism is the other need,” he said.

India has provided Covid vaccine to 60 countries across continents and the country’s vaccine productivity is the world’s biggest asset, he said.

“We need not be bitten by the virus of cynicism. India’s time has come as is being exemplified by demographic dividends. We must focus on what the country has achieved,” Dr. Vohra said.

Describing climate change as the next big challenge, he said India was pioneering the international solar alliance.

“We have achieved the target of 300 GW three years ahead of schedule,” he said adding India was on its way to achieve 100 percent literacy while the literacy rate was a mere 12 percent in 1947.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said modern India would be glorious, more powerful, and full of wisdom in the future compared to ancient India.

SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra gave a brief introduction about the university while Prof. Nachieketa K. Sharma, Director, University Outreach Programme and International Relation and Admissions introduced the speaker.

SOA Pro-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Amit Banerjee, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Deans, faculty members, students, officials of the University Outreach Cell, invited guests and others attended the virtual talk. Dr. Vohra also gave his consent to visit the university sometime in August-September next to speak at a two-day workshop on ‘Empowering the Self’.

Ms. Tsegnet Mengistu Abebe, an Ethiopian student doing her Ph.D. in the university, proposed the vote of thanks.