AIIMS-Bhubaneswar inks MoU with IIS Bengaluru for physician scientist programme

All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IIS) Bengaluru for development of physician-scientist programme, officials of the premier healthcare institute said on Tuesday.

In view of the prevailing COVID -19 situation, the MoU was signed today virtually by Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Sridhar Warrier Registrar of IIS.

The MoU shall open up a host of programmes at both the institutes including offering MD-PhD degrees by IIS Bengaluru.

Faculty and student exchange programmes and joint collaborative research are some of the activities which are planned through this MoU. The first batch of students will be enrolled into the proposed MD-PhD in January 2022. The collaboration between institutes shall try to find technology-based solutions to the emerging health care problems through research and innovation.

“It’s a momentous occasion as both institutes are going to work for the advancement of science and find solutions to the complex health care challenges. The MoU shall be useful of converting niche ideas to scientific solutions by students and faculty of both the institutes”, said Dr Gitanjali Batbanamane

“The MoU shall bring in like-minded institutions and researchers closer through academic and research collaboration”, said Dr Govindan Rangarajan while emphasizing the need of physician-scientist and surgeon scientists for the larger good.