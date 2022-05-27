7-bedded ICU for hematological treatment inaugurated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

In a bid to provide comprehensive care for the patients with cancer and hematological disorders, the authorities of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar have dedicated a 7-bedded intensive care unit (ICU) to cater to the needs of inpatients.

The facility was inaugurated by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Mukesh Tripathi. Among others, Superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty, Department HOD, Prabodh Das, Associate Professor Sourav Kumar Mishra and Assistant Professor Ilavarasi Vanidassane graced the occasion.

The ICU facility is a much-needed shot in the arm for the institute in general and the department in particular. The department of Medical Oncology/ Haematology caters to the needs of cancer patients and other haematological disorders not only from Odisha but also from the neighbouring states.

A substantial number of these patients are very sick at the time of presentation to the hospital and hence need intensive care.

Such patients especially those with haematological malignancies need dedicated critical care which cannot be provided in a combined ICU setting; hence the need for a medical oncology/haematology ICU was much more essential, said Dr. Prabodh Das.

The ICU has been equipped with the latest medical equipment including a ventilator and a monitor for each bed. The patients with cancer and haematological disorders will be immensely benefited with this facility. Even the dialysis facilities can be done at bedside.