65 children among 521 new COVID-19 cases, six fresh fatalities in Odisha

The coastal State on Thursday logged 521 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 10,33,809, while six fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,274.

Yesterday 615 infections were reported with the positive cases dropping by 94 at 15.28% in the last 24 hours. Of the new infectees, as many as 65 were children in the 0-18 age group.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 12.47% per cent against the previous day’s 11.05 per cent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 249 followed by Cuttack (72). It together accounted for nearly 48 per cent of the new infections while as many as five districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile Nabarangpur (1), Boudh (2), Kandhamal (7) and Malkangiri (8) districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the red zone with 2,617 active cases.

The state currently has 5,314 active COVID-19 cases while 10,20,168 patients including 404 on Wednesday, recovered from the disease.

As 521 samples gave positive results out of 62,675 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.83 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.96 per cent while more than 2.08 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.68% while active cases account for 0.51% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.66% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

More than 96 lakh people have been fully inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. The State has 3.09 crore vaccine eligible population and 31% adult population are so far fully vaccinated.