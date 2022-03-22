6-month-old baby with cardiac ailment successfully treated at Odisha hospital

A six-month-old baby boy, suffering from pulmonary valve stenosis, a problem relating to the heart valve, has been successfully treated by doctors at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here.

The baby, son of Mr Subash Chandra Behera of Daspalla in Nayagarh district, had been having breathing and was unable to take feed properly. When he was brought to IMS and SUM Hospital for treatment, he was put under the care of Dr. Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Associate Professor in the department of Cardiology.

Investigations revealed that the baby was suffering from pulmonary valve stenosis which meant that the valve located between the lower right heart chamber or right ventricle and the lung arteries had narrowed.

In a narrowed heart valve, the valve flaps could become thick or stiff causing reduced blood flow through it.

As the baby was only six month old, surgery to correct the problem was a bit risky. But a four-member team comprising experts in cardiology from IMS and SUM Hospital and SUM Ultimate Medicare was constituted which successfully conducted Balloon Pulmonary Valvotomy on the infant.

The team included Dr. Mohapatra, Dr Sarat Kumar Sahu, Head of department of Cardiology department and Senior Consultant at SUM Ultimate Medicare, Dr. Manabhanjan Jena, Associate Professor and Prof. Ranjita Acharya of anesthesia department at IMS and SUM Hospital.

The baby, who was treated under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), was discharged from the hospital recently.