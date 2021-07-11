The upward trend of Coronavirus deaths in Odisha continues unabated in the State as the audit of fatalities reported in the past months has led to the exponential spike in the toll on a daily basis.

Odisha on Sunday registered 65 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the death toll to 4,599 while the state reported yet another below-3000 spike of 2,282 fresh infections at 3.01% Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

With the latest spike in positive cases, the State’s cumulative pandemic caseload has climbed to 9,39,752, according to Odisha’s COVID dashboard information updated at 8.36 am today.

Meanwhile, the active cases have come down to 25,461 with daily recoveries breaching the virus infections. As many as 3,120 patients who were either home isolated or hospitalized recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,66,040 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the 41 days at a daily average of 4,049 cases in the State while 1,844 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average deaths of nearly 45. Of the cumulative death toll, almost 40% of fatalities have been reported in the last 41 days.

Of the new coronavirus cases reported from 30 districts, 1,613 are from quarantine centres, while the rest 1,193 are local contact cases.

The state has tested over 1.44 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 72,653 on Saturday. Odisha’s overall test positivity rate stands at 6.47 per cent while TPR was recorded at 3.01% on Sunday.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.79% while active cases account for 2.70% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.67% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.04% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.13% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.