37 children among 178 infected with COVID-19 in last 24 hours

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State decreased marginally by around 10% in the last 24 hours as 178 fresh infections were detected from 18 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,51,752, the health authorities said on Monday.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,436 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.32% continued to remain below 1% for almost two months.

Of the new infectees, 37 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 20.78% against the previous day’s 12.5 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 85. The district accounted for almost 48 per cent of the new infections while 12 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,898 active COVID-19 cases while 10,41,132 patients including 205 on Saturday recovering from the disease.

As 160 samples gave positive results out of 59,365 samples tested on Sunday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.32 per cent as against previous day’s 0.26%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.01% while active cases account for 0.18% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.24% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,60,33,423 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,76,39,949 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Around 57% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine