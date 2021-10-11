31% dip in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Odisha

The coastal State on Sunday recorded a single-day decrease of 31% in Covid-19 cases as the state government has extended the night curfew by two hours in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from October 11 to October 20.

While 652 people contracted the disease yesterday, the State logged 448 cases on Monday.

The cumulative tally rose to 10,32,144 on Monday, while six fresh deaths pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,255, health and family welfare department officials said.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 13.16% per cent against the previous day’s 14.11 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 208 followed by Cuttack (48). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 58 per cent of the new infections while as many as five districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile at least five districts- Boudh and Nabarangpur (1), Nuapada (5), Kandhamal (7) and Malkangiri (9)- are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,399 active cases.

The state currently has 5,087 active COVID-19 cases while 10,18,749 patients including 438 on Sunday, recovered from the disease.

As 448 samples gave positive results out of 63,887 samples tested on Sunday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.70 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5 per cent while more than 2.06 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.70% while active cases account for 0.49% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.3% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the night curfew by two hours in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from October 11 to October 20.

The night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm to 5 am, said Commissioner of Police S K Priyadarshi.

“We will take stern action against people who violate the guidelines and night curfew restrictions during the period. If need arises, arrests will be made following review of the extent of violation,” he said.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporations have already issued guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations.

Over 93 lakh people have been inoculated with double doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The State has 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible population and 30% of the eligible adult population have so far been fully vaccinated in the State.