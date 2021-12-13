25 lakh Women Self Help Group members on nutritional enlightenment mission

In a bid to reinforce nutritional knowledge in the hinterlands of the state, Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), Department of Mission Shakti celebrated a week-long ‘Odisha Pushti Mahotsav – across 2500 Gram Panchayats in the state.

This Mahotsav celebrates the promotion of nutrition gardens leading to enhanced dietary diversity and nutritional knowledge of rural communities in Odisha.

The ‘Mahotsav’ was organized in a campaign mode from 6 to 12 December 2021 in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation (APF), Department of Women and Child Development and Department of Health & Family Welfare.

As per the recent study conducted by Oxfam India, the MUB programme has successfully promoted 4,74,000 nutrition gardens. Approximately, 4,70,000 SHG women have been trained to adopt positive health and nutrition practices through the PLA-LANN process.

Nearly 11704 community cadres have been capacitated to support rural households to adopt nutrition gardens and practices. The programme has bagged many accolades including the Outlook Poshan Award 2019 in the category of ‘Safe and Nutritious Food’. Mo Upakari Bagicha’ is one of the best practices of the Department of Mission Shakti and is now being implemented in other states like Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

“Odisha Pushti Mahotsav is a community-led celebration that signifies augmented nutritional outcomes in every village of Odisha. It is delightful to see how communities across Odisha have embraced ‘Mo Upakari Bagicha’ as their own initiative”, Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti said.

‘Odisha Pushti Mahotsav as India’s largest nutrition festival highlights how every rural household in the state is now nutritionally literate. With Mo Upakari Bagicha in every backyard, now every family will have a four-square nutritionally balanced diet around the year”, said Manasi Nimbhal, Chief Executive Officer, Odisha Livelihood Mission.