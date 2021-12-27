Over 25.5 lakh children in Odisha to get Covid vaccines from Jan 3

Covid-19 vaccination for about 25.53 lakh children between 15 and 18 years age group in Odisha will start from January 3, 2022, officials said here on Monday.

As per Prime Minister’s announcement, vaccination programmes for 15-18 years population, precaution doses for healthcare & frontline workers and above 60 years with comorbidities or other health problems will start in the state next month, said director health and family welfare, Bijay Panigrahi.

“In Odisha, we have about 25.53 lakh Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries of the age of 15 to 18 years. Their vaccination will start from January 3,” he said.

Similarly, over 7 lakh healthcare and frontline workers will also receive a precautionary dose of Covid vaccine in the state, he said.

There is about 52.37 lakh above 60 years population in Odisha, of which, the persons who have comorbidities like blood pressure, kidney problem and other health issues can get the jabs after consulting their doctors, the director said.

The vaccination programme for the healthcare professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities will start from January 10.

Till now, vaccination programmes are underway at 2,600 centres across Odisha. Around eight mobile teams have been deployed in each block to speed up the vaccination.

If required, the state government is planning to conduct vaccination drives for children at schools and colleges. Since teachers will be present at the schools and colleges, if necessary, the parents of the students will have to come along with them, officials said.

While 29 lakh beneficiaries in the state have not taken the first dose, about 30 lakh are yet to take the second dose of the Covid-vaccine, they said.

Meanwhile, the director of public health Niranjan Mishra said that there is no need for lockdown or a night curfew in the state under present circumstances.

Among the foreign returnees, only 18 have tested Covid positive, of them, eight have tested positive for the Omicron variant. While one of them has already recovered, the other’s health condition is stable, he said, adding, “So there is no need for a lockdown or a night curfew in the current situation.”