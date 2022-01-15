Over 200 test COVID-19 at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar: OPD services shut from 17 January

Amid COVID-19 surge, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar has decided to shut the Walk-in- Outpatient Department (OPD) services of all specialties and super-specialties Department temporarily from 17 January till further orders.

“There has been a considerable rise in COVID-19 situations in the Bhubaneswar area. At AIIMS Bhubaneswar many faculties, residents, staff and students have been tested COVID positive within a week. The number is gradually increasing day by day. Because of this, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is compelled to take the restrictive measures”, the centre-run premiere health institute informes in a statement.

As many as 250 including doctors, medical students, paramedical staff besides service providers and stakeholders have tested positive recently at AIIMS, said sources.

The patients who have made registration online and emergency patients can attend in their respective department by showing their online booking number at the entry gate.

Overall routine check-ups will continue through “AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya” App and Telemedicine (WhatsApp Call) services. All the Telemedicine Numbers used earlier are fully functional. So, the patients are encouraged to connect more and more through these services instead of coming to OPD physically. In this regard all Departments at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have been directed to limit calling patients physically to OPD unless deemed necessary as it used to be in the past and should advise the patients to avoid frequent revisit, the official statement issued on Saturday by AIIMS authorities said.

Telemedicine services will be functional from 9 AM to 5 PM from Monday to Friday and 9 AM to 1 PM on Saturday on all working days. Similarly, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthy App will be operational from 8.30 AM to 5 PM from Monday to Friday and 8.30 AM to 1 PM on Saturday on all working days.

However, the emergency Services like Day-care, Radiotherapy, Dialysis, Trauma & Emergency, Emergency & Life Saving surgery, Tele-medicine & teleconsultation service, IPD Service, COVID Vaccination service, Immunization for old registered patients (Wednesday & Friday) and Yellow Fever(Thursday), Pulmonary (vaccination RMRC), Anaesthesiology (PAC & Pain Clinic) etc will continue as before.

If a treating doctor feels that the patient is in critical condition and should be seen physically, they can make an appointment either through “Telemedicine” or AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya App Services.

At the entry gate, the patient will have to ensure about the appointment and Double Dose Vaccination Certificate. All elective surgeries will be curtailed and emergency surgeries will be taken up following all covid protocols. Similarly, all inpatients waiting for surgery in different surgical wards are to be operated in a staggered manner with all safeguards in a limited number of OTs in addition to Labour OT, COVID OT, T&E and Emergency OT. No emergency case will be denied timely medical care in the name of COVID at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr S N Mohanty. Medical Superintendent Dr Mohanty. At the time of IPD admission, the RT-PCR negative report for both patients and the attendant are mandatory. Only one attendant is allowed with the IPD patients. All departments are advised to follow COVID Appropriate behaviour and protocols to prevent the transmission of the infection. To reduce the load in OPDs and break the chain of transmission all departments are advised to strengthen the

AIIMS Bhubaneswar is fully equipped with all necessary medicines for COVID patients. Patients are advised to use the digital platform for healthcare service at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. These measures are been taken for the smooth functioning of the hospital, informed AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr S N Mohanty. Medical Superintendent Dr Mohanty has sought cooperation from all in this regard.

It may be noted here that to check the infection transmission chain, AIIMS Bhubaneswar earlier had curtailed OPD services. But the rise of positive cases compelled the authority to implement the above guidelines. During past two waves AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully managed both COVID and noncovid care efficiently. This time also it has taken all necessary steps and appealed to the people of state to be vaccinated and follow appropriate COVID protocols to fight with the pandemic.