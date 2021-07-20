In an environment-friendly initiative in the trying times of pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put in place over 1,700 rainwater harvesting projects spread across the city as part of its ‘Urban Wage Employment Initiative’ (UWEI).

The major highlight of the initiative lies in the fact that the members of the Mission Shakti Self Help Groups, federations, and slum dwellers associations lent their hands in its successful implementation, claimed BMC officials.

The rainwater harvesting project was implemented under the “Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan’’ (MUKTA) plan for the recharging of groundwater tables in the State. At the same time, it aimed at providing wage employment opportunities for the urban poor and needy people.

“The self-help groups and resident and slum dwellers association in their coordinated efforts with our engineering wing have successfully completed 1717 rainwater harvesting projects. It’s a collective development activity,’’ said BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.

All the 67 wards of the city are going to reap the benefits of the rainwater harvesting projects. The rainwater harvesting structures are mostly constructed in parks, open space, grounds and the women SHGs have taken the responsibilities of their local projects with the central theme of “Progress through Partnership,’’ which is a philosophy of the largest corporation of the State. All the 1717 rainwater harvesting projects were completed by June 30 this year”, he added.